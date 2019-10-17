STEVEN D. SHIVELY (1948 - 2019)
Obituary
STEVEN D. SHIVELY, 71, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Born Aug. 20, 1948, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late C.N. and Adella (Ross) Shively. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War as a Sergeant in the Air Force, and retired in 2002, from Dana Corp., after 30 years of service as a machinist. He was the head of the EAP, Recovery Program, for more than 20 years at Dana. He was a member of B.A.S.S., and a lifetime member of the NRA. His passion was fishing and hunting. Surviving are his children, Angie Wells and Matt Shively; grandchildren, Breann (John Stone) Wells, Bryce and Brooke Shively. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be given to Alcoholics Anonymous, the , or the . For online condolences please visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 17, 2019
