STEVEN DOUGHMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share STEVEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STEVEN DOUGHMAN, 49, passed way Saturday, April 4, 2020. Born June 19, 1970, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Barbara and the late James Dough man. Steven was an Army veteran. He worked for Central Supply, Hydronic & Steam, Indiana Supply, Lee Supply, Townhouse and G.D. Smith companies. Steven was a past member of the American Legion Post 499 Color Guard. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, and being with family and friends. His favorite teams were the Pacers, Fort Wayne Mad Ants and the Colts. Most of all Steve loved being a cheer dad, cheering and supporting Breanna through the Mad Dancerz dance team and Mad Ants basketball. Surviving are his wife, Kricket Doughman; daughter, Breanna; mother, Barbara Doughman; sisters, Deborah (Ron) Moser and Linda Sorgen; brother, Daniel (Julia) Doughman; and many nieces and nephews. Steve was preceded in death by two nephews. A Celebration of Life service is 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at C.M. SLoan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells St., Fort Wayne,, where the family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, with Military Honors. Preferred memorials to the Doughman family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home
1327 North Wells Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
2604224232
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved