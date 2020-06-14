STEVEN DOUGHMAN, 49, passed way Saturday, April 4, 2020. Born June 19, 1970, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Barbara and the late James Dough man. Steven was an Army veteran. He worked for Central Supply, Hydronic & Steam, Indiana Supply, Lee Supply, Townhouse and G.D. Smith companies. Steven was a past member of the American Legion Post 499 Color Guard. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, and being with family and friends. His favorite teams were the Pacers, Fort Wayne Mad Ants and the Colts. Most of all Steve loved being a cheer dad, cheering and supporting Breanna through the Mad Dancerz dance team and Mad Ants basketball. Surviving are his wife, Kricket Doughman; daughter, Breanna; mother, Barbara Doughman; sisters, Deborah (Ron) Moser and Linda Sorgen; brother, Daniel (Julia) Doughman; and many nieces and nephews. Steve was preceded in death by two nephews. A Celebration of Life service is 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at C.M. SLoan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells St., Fort Wayne,, where the family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, with Military Honors. Preferred memorials to the Doughman family.