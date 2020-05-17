STEVEN E. HARROLD
1951 - 2020
STEVEN E. HARROLD, 68, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Friday May 15, 2020, at 1:44 p.m. at I.U. Health Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis. Born on Nov. 8, 1951 in Wolf Lake, Ind., he was a son of the late Ronald Harrold and Eudora (Thompson) Harrold of Grand Rapids, Mich., who survives. Steven worked for Dana Corporation in Fort Wayne for 30 years until his retirement in 2006. Survivors also include his loving wife, Sandra K. Harrold of Fort Wayne; daughter, Hollie Harrold of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Emerson and Neko of Fort Wayne; sister, Margaret Rogers of North Carolina; brother, Keith (Shelly) Harrold of Rockford, Mich.; several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, David Maxwell. Due to social distancing requirements in place with the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service for immediate family will be held at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Burial in Wolf Lake Cemetery, Wolf Lake. Memorials to the Indiana Organ Procurement Organization, Inc. To leave his family online condolences visit www.demoneygrimes.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
