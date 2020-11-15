1/
STEVEN FRANK LETHWAITE
STEVEN FRANK LETHWAITE, 65, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Arizona, due to complications from COPD. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of William Lethwaite and Carol Petty john. Steve graduated from Concordia High School. Steve was a great musician, singer, songwriter, an incredible bass guitarist in numerous bands including Sircus, Montage and OCD. Steve was quiet, subtle, silly, just a joy to be around, touching the hearts of everyone that knew and loved him. He is survived by his mother, Carol Pettyjohn; former wife, Sue Gates; sons, Joshua and Chad; grandchildren, Cody, Cooper, Konner, and Kylie; and girlfriend, Karen Clark. To learn more about Steve Lethwaite, visit redmountainfuneral home.com https://redmountainfuneralhome.com/tribute/details/94/Steven-Lethwaite/obituary.html#tribute-start

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 15, 2020.
