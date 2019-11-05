Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEVEN JAMES REIFF. View Sign Service Information Smith & Sons Funeral Home 207 N Main St Columbia City , IN 46725 (260)-244-7601 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Smith & Sons Funeral Home 207 N Main St Columbia City , IN 46725 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Smith & Sons Funeral Home 207 N Main St Columbia City , IN 46725 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Smith & Sons Funeral Home 207 N Main St Columbia City , IN 46725 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

STEVEN JAMES REIFF, 72, of rural South Whitley, joined Doris, his wife of 52 years, in Heaven on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Born June 25, 1947, in Huntington County, Ind., he was the son of Dale J. and Shirley (Waters) Reiff. His formative years were spent in South Whitley, where he worked alongside his father and grandfather on the family farm, enjoying taking part in 4-H and FFA, was a member on the high school basketball and track teams and later graduated from South Whitley High School in 1965, where he met the love of his life, Doris. Steve and Doris were joined in marriage and began what would be an extraordinary life together on Aug. 14, 1966. Their marriage began with Steve joining the United States Army Reserves, with his basic training calling him to Oklahoma where Doris followed him. In their free time, they loved sneaking off to go fishing at the lake they had found together, Lake Doris. They always thought this had been one of the best times of their lives; they didn't have anything but one another and that was all they ever needed. After Steve was out of the service, they made their home in South Whitley, where they were able to raise their three sons, Rick, Stan and Doug, and watch their grandchildren grow up. Instilled with a strong work ethic, he began his career in farming, tending a dairy herd, and building his planted acreage to over 1000 acres. As health issues forced him to seek another line of work, he began painting houses and then barns. As his expertise and equipment expanded, he moved into painting commercial and industrial buildings and bridges. Keeping his articulating boom trucks busy, he added tree trimming and removal. In 1985, he sold his mobile equipment to his brother-in-law, Jim Draper, and focused his business on in-house commercial painting, known as Steve Reiff, Inc. He became well-known for his high-quality concrete truck painting and other mobile industrial equipment painting. His sons continue the business today. He was a current member of the First Church of God in Columbia City, and previously a member of the former South Whitley Church of God. Steve loved fishing with his wife and the rest of the family and was lovingly referred to as "Grandpa Bluegill" by his grandchildren. He and his wife, Doris, were avid mushroom hunters; annually, following the spring warm-up searching for mushrooms from the southern states to the northern states. The couple were often co-conspirators, on family pranks. April fool's day became the epic prank day at the Reiff home, all enjoying a good laugh. Steve loved to operate heavy equipment; whether it was for a project or just to get out of the house and mess around. Not only did he dig his own pond, but ponds for his sons on their properties. He is survived by his three sons, Rick A. Reiff, Stan D. (Randee) Reiff and Doug J. (Terri) Reiff, all of South Whitley; mother, Shirley Reiff; and grandchildren, Katee (Cord) Feasby, Kelly Reiff, Aly Reiff, Claire Reiff, and Dale Reiff. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Ann (Draper) Reiff; father, Dale J. Reiff; and sister, Joyce Thomas. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial is at the South Whitley Cemetery. Memorials are to Homes for Haiti. Condolences may be sent at



