STEVEN JOHN BOLLIER, 70, of Fort Wayne, died on Sunday, March 17, 2019, peacefully surrounded by family at his home. Born Sept. 6, 1948, he was a son of John (Jack) and Velma Bollier. Steve will be remembered as a humble and thoughtful man of faith that loved his family and gave his life to others through the church. He served the community through education in his work with Fort Wayne Community Schools and The Leona Group. He was a caring son, ornery brother, loyal friend, and trusted mentor. He is survived by his wife, Pam Bollier; four children, Jennifer (Mike), Andy (Suzy), Katie (Ryan), and Adam (Lori); Pam's sons, Don (Krista) and Aaron (Sheena); 22 grandchildren; and four brothers, Gary (Christy), Ron (Edie), Phil (Stephanie), and Jim (Rhonda). Steve was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 31 years, Carolyn; and father-in-law, LaMoine "Peach" Miller. "Well done faithful servant, you are deeply loved and will be missed dearly." A Celebration of Life service is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Fellowship Missionary Church, 2536 E. Tillman Road, with calling one hour prior. Immediately following the service will be a time of fellowship at the church. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at the church. Memorials may be made in Steve's name to Fellowship Missionary Church, Fort Wayne InAsMuch Ministry, or Youth for Christ. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 19, 2019