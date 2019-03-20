BOLLIER, STEVEN JOHN: A Celebration of Life service is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Fellowship Missionary Church, 2536 E. Tillman Road, with calling one hour prior. Immediately following the service will be a time of fellowship at the church. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at the church. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019