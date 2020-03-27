STEVEN MICHAEL BUNSOLD, 54, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. He enjoyed computers, listening to music, and most of all spending time with his family. Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Regena J. (Powell) Bunsold; sons, Brandon M. (Crystal) and Casey J.; grandsons, Hayden and Carter; granddaughter, Alexandria; parents, Phillip and Ethel (Roy) Bunsold; sister, Sherry (Thomas) Anker; brother, Greg (Meri) Bunsold; brothers-in-law, Randy (Kelly) Powell, Rick (Ruth) Powell and David Linnemeier; two nieces, four nephews, two great nieces, and one great nephew. He was preceded in death by his son, Braden J.; sister-in-law, Ronda S. (Powell) Linnemeier; in-laws, Della M. and George H. Powell; and niece, Kaila M. Bunsold. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, when it is safe for all to attend. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 27, 2020