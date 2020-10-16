STEVEN P. KNOTHE, 69, was called to his heavenly home on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, on April 20, 1951, Steve graduated from Concordia High School in 1969. He attended Indiana University until he chose to serve his country in the Army Reserves. Steve was devoted to his family and cherished time spent with them. He was a devout Christian and avid fisherman and reader. He loved sports, interacting with people, and spending vacations on Sanibel Island. He was a former owner of Henderson Reed Garden Center, he then worked in sales at Polar King Int'l, Target and Umber's Hardware. Steve is survived by his wife of 37 years, Rita; sons, Jason (Jennifer) and Sean (Rachelle); four granddaughters; and sister, Sue Bell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Joan Knothe; and sister, Diane Vickers. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Monday Oct. 19, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd.. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church or donor's choice. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com