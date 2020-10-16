1/1
STEVEN P. KNOTHE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STEVEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STEVEN P. KNOTHE, 69, was called to his heavenly home on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, on April 20, 1951, Steve graduated from Concordia High School in 1969. He attended Indiana University until he chose to serve his country in the Army Reserves. Steve was devoted to his family and cherished time spent with them. He was a devout Christian and avid fisherman and reader. He loved sports, interacting with people, and spending vacations on Sanibel Island. He was a former owner of Henderson Reed Garden Center, he then worked in sales at Polar King Int'l, Target and Umber's Hardware. Steve is survived by his wife of 37 years, Rita; sons, Jason (Jennifer) and Sean (Rachelle); four granddaughters; and sister, Sue Bell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Joan Knothe; and sister, Diane Vickers. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Monday Oct. 19, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd.. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church or donor's choice. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
2604858500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved