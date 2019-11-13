|
|
|
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
Zwick & Jahn, Jacobs Chapel - Monroeville
|
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Zwick & Jahn, Jacobs Chapel - Monroeville
|
Visitation
View Map
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
|
Service
View Map
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
STEVEN P. VAUGHAN, 73, of Hoagland, Ind., Allen County, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at his residence, his death due to an apparent heart attack. Born Aug. 28, 1946, in Allen County, Ind., he was a son of the late Harry M. Vaughan and Dolores A. (Dammeier) Vaughan. He was united in marriage to Charlotte K. Fuelling, a daughter of Hugo and Elaine, on June 11, 1972 at Antioch Lutheran Church in Hoagland. Steve served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, being assigned to Headquarters Company of the 2nd Marine Division, and was honorably discharged after attaining the rank of Sergeant. He was a member of Antioch Lutheran Church in Hoagland, where he had served on the church council. He was also a member of the Thrivent Financial (formerly AAL), Tri State Gas, Engine, and Tractor Show, the American Legion Post 296 and HAAA (Hoagland Area Advancement Association). Steve was a graduate of Elmhurst High School. Steve was employed with the Allen County Sheriff's Department as a confinement supervisor and dispatcher, retiring in 2001. He was the proud owner of Vaughan's Video and Deli in Hoagland which was a family owned business. He also previously worked for Lewis and Christian Office Supply. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren in all of their sporting events and other activities, he was their biggest fan. Being family conscious, he enjoyed taking his family to Jellystone Campground in addition to vacations in Tennessee and Florida. Outside of his family, being a Marine and serving his country meant the world to him, it is only fitting that he passed away on Veterans Day. Steve also enjoyed a good hand of "Hoyle" poker and visiting various casinos with his wife, Charlotte. Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Charlotte K. Vaughan of Hoagland, Ind.; son, Chad S. (Lori) Vaughan of New Haven, Ind.; daughters, Stacey R. (Chris) Fields of Hoagland, Ind., and Stephanie K. (Jason) Brickley of Ossian, Ind.; three children from a previous marriage, including Steven P. (Frances) Vaughan Jr. of Bluffton, Ind., and their children, Lesli, Lynzi and Daniel; brother, Harry W. (Sharon) Vaughan of Fountain Hills, Ariz., and Richard R. Vaughan of Hawkinsville, Ga.; eight grandchildren, Allison Vaughan, Aidan Vaughan and Tyler Vaughan, Payton Fields, Preston Fields, and Peri Fields, Jordyn Brickley, and Owen Brickley; and two step-grandchildren, Kaylie Fields and Kelsey Fields. He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael G. Vaughan; and a son-in-law, Jason Smitley. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Antioch Lutheran Church in Hoagland, with calling one hour prior. Pastor Dave Taylor and Pastor Dave Newcomer officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel, Monroeville.Burial in Monroeville Memorial Cemetery, with Military Honors conducted by the American Legion Post 43. Preferred memorials to Antioch Lutheran Church, Worship Anew or Hoagland Youth League. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 13, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|