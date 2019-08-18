STEVEN PAUL RIETHMILLER, 71, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home. Born on April 21, 1948 in Philadelphia, Penn., he was a son of the late William Paul and Jean (Oldach) Riethmiller. Steve earned an undergraduate degree from Manchester College and a Master's Degree from the University of Saint Francis. He then began his teaching career at Woodside Middle School where he taught science, coached football and wrestling. He also scouted during the Homestead High School football season. Steve later became the Director of Technology for Southwest Allen County School retiring from that position in 2005, later returning to the classroom to teach biology and environmental science at Keystone and Horizon Christian Academy. As an educator Steve was named the Indiana Science Teacher of the Year, served on the Board of Directors of McMillen Health Center and Indiana Computer Educators. He also received a Lilly Endowment Fellowship to study the costal ecosystems of Northern Ireland. Steve volunteered as Bill the Lion, at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo and in the pediatric unit of Lutheran Children's Hospital. He was an active member of Plymouth Congregational Church, where he served on several committees and participated in many church-sponsored community outreach programs. Steve touched many lives, left many footprints, and will be remembered for his devotion to his family, love of life, spirit of adventure, sense of humor and his ongoing joy of learning and teaching. "The family wishes to thank the many friends and families who have shared our journey, the staff and residents of Coventry Meadows who turned a long-term care facility into a home and the Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home staff who provided comfort and peace to Steve and his family." He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Donna (Bridges) Riethmiller; son, Daniel W. (Brittany) Riethmiller; daughter, Julie McGinley; grandchildren, Cadence, Myles, Maddox, Brooks, and Emery Riethmiller; brothers, David (Kim) Riethmiller, Tom (Teresa) Riethmiller; and several loving nieces and nephews, and in-laws. A Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Plymouth Congregational Church, Berry Street, Fort Wayne (IN 46802). Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the church. To honor and celebrate Steve's indelible spirit, please wear red, orange, or other brightly-colored clothing to his service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making donations in Steve's name to Plymouth Congregational Church, Lutheran Children's Hospital, or Fort Wayne Children's Zoo. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Rd.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 18, 2019