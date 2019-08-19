STEVEN PAUL RIETHMILLER (1948 - 2019)
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46804
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Plymouth Congregational Church
Berry Street
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Plymouth Congregational Church
Berry Street
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

RIETHMILLER, STEVEN PAUL: A Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Plymouth Congregational Church, Berry Street, Fort Wayne (IN 46802). Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the church. To honor and celebrate Steve's indelible spirit, please wear red, orange, or other brightly-colored clothing to his service on Saturday. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Rd.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Aug. 19 to Aug. 24, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.