RIETHMILLER, STEVEN PAUL: A Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Plymouth Congregational Church, Berry Street, Fort Wayne (IN 46802). Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the church. To honor and celebrate Steve's indelible spirit, please wear red, orange, or other brightly-colored clothing to his service on Saturday. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Rd.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Aug. 19 to Aug. 24, 2019