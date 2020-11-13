STEVEN R. TOBIAS, 68, of Fort Wayne, was received into the loving arms of Jesus on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Signature Health Care in Fort Wayne. Born Nov. 27, 1951, in Marion, Ind., he was the son of Bonnie M. Cypher and the late Jack R. Tobias. He graduated from Elmhurst High School in 1970 and was very active in sports including basketball, football and baseball. He was in the National Honor Society and attended Wabash College. He enjoyed family, friends, sports and reading. He is survived by his mother Bonnie M. Cypher of Venice, Fla.; sisters, Marcia (Ronald) Sanders of Angola, Ind., Nancy (David) Kline of Auburn, Ind.; brother, Richard (Jeanne) Tobias of Decatur, Ind.; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack R. Tobias; grandparents, aunts and uncles. A private family graveside service will be held at a later time at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. The family wants to give special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Park Center and Signature Health Care. Preferred memorials to Park Center in Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Greenlawn Funeral Home, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.dignitymemorial.com