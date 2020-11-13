1/1
STEVEN R. TOBIAS
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STEVEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STEVEN R. TOBIAS, 68, of Fort Wayne, was received into the loving arms of Jesus on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Signature Health Care in Fort Wayne. Born Nov. 27, 1951, in Marion, Ind., he was the son of Bonnie M. Cypher and the late Jack R. Tobias. He graduated from Elmhurst High School in 1970 and was very active in sports including basketball, football and baseball. He was in the National Honor Society and attended Wabash College. He enjoyed family, friends, sports and reading. He is survived by his mother Bonnie M. Cypher of Venice, Fla.; sisters, Marcia (Ronald) Sanders of Angola, Ind., Nancy (David) Kline of Auburn, Ind.; brother, Richard (Jeanne) Tobias of Decatur, Ind.; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack R. Tobias; grandparents, aunts and uncles. A private family graveside service will be held at a later time at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. The family wants to give special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Park Center and Signature Health Care. Preferred memorials to Park Center in Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Greenlawn Funeral Home, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.dignitymemorial.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services
6750 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
2604323914
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved