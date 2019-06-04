Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEVEN ROBERT ESHCOFF. View Sign Service Information FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-424-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

STEVEN ROBERT ESHCOFF, 66, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. Born Aug. 15, 1952, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Robert and Nadejda (Natka) Eshcoff. Steve graduated from South Side High School and was an alumni of Wabash College and a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Steve and his father owned and operated Lambro's Rib & Steakhouse for over 35 years. He was most comfortable behind the bar serving drinks to friends and customers, and made a great Manhattan. Steve was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and enjoyed golf and gardening. He was especially proud of his pepper plants. Steve is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Emily N. Eshcoff and Timothy R. Eshcoff; mother, Natka; sister, Nancy (Tom) Boyer; niece, Annie; nephew, David; and great niece, Teresa. From his marriage to Karen, Steve is survived by her daughters, Patricia and Cari Ann; five grandchildren, Liam, Lauren, Clarissa, Anthony, and Kenny Jr.; brother-in-law, Mike (Gail) Firks; and sister-in-law, Diane (Bill) Stowe. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert. Steve had a strong bond and relationship with his many cousins in the Eshcoff, Choka, Zakarian and Paliganoff families. "During his final days, Steve was surrounded by loving family and friends. The "Billy Goat" is now with the Good Shepard." Funeral service is noon Friday, June 7, 2019, at St. Nicholas Eastern Orthodox Church, with entry prayers beginning at 10:30 a.m. and calling until the service. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with Trisagion Prayers at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Steven's honor to St. Nicholas Eastern Orthodox Church or Visiting Nurse Hospice Home.



