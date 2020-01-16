STEVEN W. HYNDMAN, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at home. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maple wood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with calling one hour prior. Burial will take place in Prairie Grove Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne or American Legion Post 47, Fort Wayne. For more details, visit www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 16, 2020