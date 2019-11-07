STEVEN W. MILLER, 63, of Ossian, Ind., passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at his home. He is survived by his wife, Connie; and daughters, Autumn (Shaun) McDermott and Ashley (Jonathan) Porter; grandchildren, Eva and Calvin Porter, Alistar McDermott; brothers, Reginal Meade, Rodney (Beth) Ward; and sisters, Janet Davies and Evelyn (Steve) Asher. Viewing is from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808).
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 7, 2019