STEVEN WILLIAM LICHTSINN, 38, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, surrounded by family. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of William and Chanda Lichtsinn. He was a Systems Coordinator and Shop Floor Administrator at Brunswick Boat Group. He was an avid gamer, devoted New Jersey Devils and Minnesota Vikings fan, and loved Formula One racing. Steven enjoyed running 5ks and playing golf with his dad. Most of all, Steven will always be remembered as a devoted husband, father, son, and loyal friend. He is survived by his wife Nicole Lichtsinn of Fort Wayne; children, Kerrigan and Brayden, both of Fort Wayne; parents, William and Chanda Lichtsinn of Fort Wayne; uncle, Mark Lichtsinn; and grandmothers, Sandra Thatcher and Barbara Sue Lichtsinn, both of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by his aunt, Debra Ann Thatcher; and grandfathers, Charles Ray Thatcher and William E. Lichtsinn. Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family c/o Nicole Lichtsinn towards the children's education fund.
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 16, 2019