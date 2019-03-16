Obituary Guest Book View Sign

STEVEN WILLIAM LICHTSINN, 38, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, surrounded by family. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of William and Chanda Lichtsinn. He was a Systems Coordinator and Shop Floor Administrator at Brunswick Boat Group. He was an avid gamer, devoted New Jersey Devils and Minnesota Vikings fan, and loved Formula One racing. Steven enjoyed running 5ks and playing golf with his dad. Most of all, Steven will always be remembered as a devoted husband, father, son, and loyal friend. He is survived by his wife Nicole Lichtsinn of Fort Wayne; children, Kerrigan and Brayden, both of Fort Wayne; parents, William and Chanda Lichtsinn of Fort Wayne; uncle, Mark Lichtsinn; and grandmothers, Sandra Thatcher and Barbara Sue Lichtsinn, both of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by his aunt, Debra Ann Thatcher; and grandfathers, Charles Ray Thatcher and William E. Lichtsinn. Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family c/o Nicole Lichtsinn towards the children's education fund.



STEVEN WILLIAM LICHTSINN, 38, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, surrounded by family. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of William and Chanda Lichtsinn. He was a Systems Coordinator and Shop Floor Administrator at Brunswick Boat Group. He was an avid gamer, devoted New Jersey Devils and Minnesota Vikings fan, and loved Formula One racing. Steven enjoyed running 5ks and playing golf with his dad. Most of all, Steven will always be remembered as a devoted husband, father, son, and loyal friend. He is survived by his wife Nicole Lichtsinn of Fort Wayne; children, Kerrigan and Brayden, both of Fort Wayne; parents, William and Chanda Lichtsinn of Fort Wayne; uncle, Mark Lichtsinn; and grandmothers, Sandra Thatcher and Barbara Sue Lichtsinn, both of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by his aunt, Debra Ann Thatcher; and grandfathers, Charles Ray Thatcher and William E. Lichtsinn. Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family c/o Nicole Lichtsinn towards the children's education fund. Funeral Home D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park

4017 Maplecrest Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46815

(260) 426-9494 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close