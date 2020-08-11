STORM BOARDMAN, 29, found peace on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. He was a father, husband, brother and son and was a devoted and loving family man. Storm grew to be a very happy, spirited, engaging and social person. His best days were spent with his family, most importantly his beautiful children. With a brilliant smile, unforgettable laugh, and sweet eyes, Storm lit up the lives of so many during his lifetime. Left to love him and share his memories are his beloved wife, Katie; children, Jackson and Everly; mother, Crystal (John) Nash; father, John Benya; brothers, Michael (Jaime) Benya and Zachary (Abby) Benya; sisters, Paige (Devan) Fryback and Savannah Benya; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Martin and Jane Secrest; brother-in-law, Joseph (Melissa) Secrest; and many adoring extended family members. "Storm's absence will undoubtedly leave a void that will prove impossible to fill. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior. Join the family in showing him the love he deserves and help them in saying "Until We Meet Again" from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home, 6557 N. Clinton St. Memorials may be made to Jack and Everly's Future Educational funds, to be cared for by Martin Secrest.