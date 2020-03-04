STUART D. FREIMUTH, 56, of Fort Wayne, was called home Sunday, March 1, 2020. Stuart was born on March 14, 1963 in Fort Wayne. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and ASCE. Stuart was an engineer at Omni-Source for 22 years. He dedicated his life for his family, enjoyed the outdoors and lived life to the fullest. Stuart is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Erin (Murphy) Freimuth; daughters, Lindsay (Sankey) Everson and Rebecca Freimuth, both of Fort Wayne; son, Noah Freimuth of Fort Wayne; granddaughter, Kennedy Everson; parents, Lyle and Dorothy Freimuth of Fort Wayne; sister, Michelle (John) Bodigon of Ossian, Ind.; brother, Kevin (Becky) Freimuth of Fripp Island, S.C.; and nieces and nephews, Jeremy and Christopher Bodigon, Madison and Hannah Freimuth. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 4, 2020