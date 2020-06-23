SUE ANN MOSSBURG, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born Sept. 30, 1932, in Bedford, Ind., she was the daughter of the late John and Louise (Stieglitz) Donovan. She retired as a secretary from Donovan Engineering in 1994 after 21 years of service. She is survived by her husband, Donald Mossburg of Fort Wayne; son, Dan Mossburg of Fort Wayne; daughters, Karen (Gary) Stuby and Kathy Grillo, both of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren, and 13 great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Tim Mossburg; brother, David Donovan; and a sister, Marjorie Miller. Service is 3 p,m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Preferred memorials to the Police Athletic League. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 23, 2020.