SUE CAROL HOCHMUTH, 80, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Toledo, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Nellie (Haden) Hoch -muth. She worked as a claims technician for 15 years. Prior to claims technician, Carol worked for the Inner City Mission and the Pacific Garden Mission in Chicago in the Women's and Children's Division. She was a member of Carroll Community Worship Center. Carol enjoyed working with plastic canvas, scrapbooking and latch hooking. Carol is survived by her sister, Gale Stango. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, with visitation from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Community Worship Center.