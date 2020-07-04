1/1
SUE CAROL HOCHMUTH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SUE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SUE CAROL HOCHMUTH, 80, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Toledo, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Nellie (Haden) Hoch -muth. She worked as a claims technician for 15 years. Prior to claims technician, Carol worked for the Inner City Mission and the Pacific Garden Mission in Chicago in the Women's and Children's Division. She was a member of Carroll Community Worship Center. Carol enjoyed working with plastic canvas, scrapbooking and latch hooking. Carol is survived by her sister, Gale Stango. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, with visitation from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Community Worship Center.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved