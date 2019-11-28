SUE ELIZABETH (WALTER) ASH, 85, of Auburn, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Survivors include daughter, Monica Scheeler of Auburn; son, Robert C. (Dawn) Richmond of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Funeral service is noon Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Anthony Wayne Church of God, 6012 South Bend Drive, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Entombment at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations to Anthony Wayne Church of God. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 28, 2019