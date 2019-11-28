SUE ELIZABETH (WALTER) ASH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUE ELIZABETH (WALTER) ASH.
Service Information
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN
46755
(260)-347-1653
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Anthony Wayne Church of God
6012 South Bend Drive
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Anthony Wayne Church of God
6012 South Bend Drive
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SUE ELIZABETH (WALTER) ASH, 85, of Auburn, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Survivors include daughter, Monica Scheeler of Auburn; son, Robert C. (Dawn) Richmond of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Funeral service is noon Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Anthony Wayne Church of God, 6012 South Bend Drive, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Entombment at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations to Anthony Wayne Church of God. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.