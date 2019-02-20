SUMMER LEE - NICOLE BARTON, 23, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, with her brother, Kevin Wiese han. Born in Dover, Del., she was a 2013 Woodlan Junior / Senior High School graduate. She was an Optician Technician for St. Joe Vision, Fort Wayne and was also a certified EMT for the Woodburn Fire Department. She is survived by her mother, Stephanie (Dennis) Wiesehan of Woodburn; father, Jason (Missy) Barton of Decatur; siblings, Alyson Wiesehan, Jonathan, Jackson, Benjamin, Emily, and Kaitlyn Barton; grandparents, Steven Barton of Huntington, Janet (Chris) Carey of Fort Wayne, and Steve (Tina) Bohnstedt of Fort Wayne; and great-grandmothers, Bea Dub‚ and Martha Bohnstedt. She was preceded in death by her brother, Nicholas Barton; and grandmother, Nicole Dub‚. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday at Christ Lutheran Church, 4412 Park St., Woodburn, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Tim Edwards officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Burial in Diehl Cemetery, Woodburn. Preferred memorials to Woodburn Fire Department and EMT. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 20, 2019