SUSAN ELAINE PLUMMER, 73, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Born in Decatur, Ind., Susan was the daughter of the late Robert and Esther McCray. Susan graduated from Central High School in Fort Wayne. She was a full-time mom prior to working at Magnavox for 10 years. Susan loved crafts, and enjoyed playing bingo, slot machines, and traveling with her sisters. She loved her family and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are her husband of 29 years, James Plummer; children, Lisa (Scott) Keebortz, Robert Sprinkle, Debra (John) Edwards, and Denise (Kenny) Smith; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and siblings, Betty McGee, Judy Junk, Marge Klemstein, Linda (Bob) Thomas, Maureen (Jeff) Murphy, and Mike McCray. Susan was also preceded in death by her brother, John McCray. Calling is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 6557 N. Clinton St. Fort Wayne. Burial will follow at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.



6557 N Clinton Street

Fort Wayne , IN 46825

