1/1
SUSAN ELIZABETH HURSH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SUSAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SUSAN ELIZABETH HURSH, 52, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Born in Lima, Ohio, on Aug. 31, 1968, she was the daughter of Thomas Teel Sr. and Floretta Teel-Miller. Susan graduated from Snider High School in 1986, she went on to graduate from Purdue University of Fort Wayne in 1988 with an Associate's degree. Susan was most recently employed at Walmart on Maysville Road. Susan enjoyed visiting the ocean and spending time on the beach. In her spare time she like gardening and tending to her flowers. She loved her children, family, friends and her beloved dog, Lucy. She will be remembered as a fun loving person with an upbeat personality that would do anything for anyone. Susan never met a stranger. Surviving are her daughter, Madison Hursh; mother, Floretta Teel-Miller; siblings, Barbara (Tony) Bagent and Thomas (Tish) Teel D.D.S.; two nieces, and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Teel Sr.; and son, Nicholas Hursh. A private family service will be held due to the current pandemic. In lieu of flowers, Sue would want memorial contributions to be made to nonprofits and organizations involved with substance use treatment, recovery and mental health. This was something Sue felt passionate about after losing her son, Nick in 2019. Some suggestions are, Betty Ford Center, Shatterproof, SAMHSA, or Mental Health America.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved