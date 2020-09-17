SUSAN ELIZABETH HURSH, 52, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Born in Lima, Ohio, on Aug. 31, 1968, she was the daughter of Thomas Teel Sr. and Floretta Teel-Miller. Susan graduated from Snider High School in 1986, she went on to graduate from Purdue University of Fort Wayne in 1988 with an Associate's degree. Susan was most recently employed at Walmart on Maysville Road. Susan enjoyed visiting the ocean and spending time on the beach. In her spare time she like gardening and tending to her flowers. She loved her children, family, friends and her beloved dog, Lucy. She will be remembered as a fun loving person with an upbeat personality that would do anything for anyone. Susan never met a stranger. Surviving are her daughter, Madison Hursh; mother, Floretta Teel-Miller; siblings, Barbara (Tony) Bagent and Thomas (Tish) Teel D.D.S.; two nieces, and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Teel Sr.; and son, Nicholas Hursh. A private family service will be held due to the current pandemic. In lieu of flowers, Sue would want memorial contributions to be made to nonprofits and organizations involved with substance use treatment, recovery and mental health. This was something Sue felt passionate about after losing her son, Nick in 2019. Some suggestions are, Betty Ford Center, Shatterproof, SAMHSA, or Mental Health America.