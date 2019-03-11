SUSAN FAYE DAYTON, 70, died Saturday, March 9, 2019. Born in Alton, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Lester and Celesta Mueller. Sue was the owner of The Almond Garten and kept busy ushering at the Coliseum. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Michael; children, Jeffrey (Jennifer) True, JoAnn (Troy) Blount, Joshua (Sarah) Dayton, Jason (Anne) Dayton and Jessica (Marty) Aberle Dayton; 14 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Funeral Service is 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling two hours prior. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to A.S.P.C.A. or .
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUSAN FAYE DAYTON.
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 11, 2019