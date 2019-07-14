SUSAN HUNT, 66, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019. Susan was a passionate cyclist and an avid reader. She found great satisfaction in sharing her love for books as a Fort Wayne librarian for 39 years. She will be remembered for her outgoing attitude and will be dearly missed. Susan is survived by her mother, Virginia Latshaw Hunt; brothers, Theodore (Janna) Hunt and John (Jill) Hunt; a brother-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Gaylord Hunt; and sister, Amy Hunt Johnson. Private services with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 14, 2019