SUSAN I. BORCHELT, 66, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Born on June 26, 1953 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Marcella (Benzing er) Franke. Sue was a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church and a former member of Peace Lutheran Church. She devoted her life to making a loving home for her husband, children, and grandchildren. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports, family vacations and spending time at Clear Lake. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, and watching sports. Sue is survived by her husband of 45 years, Edwin Borchelt; daughters, Molly (Davis) Deane and Allison (Anthony) Anzini; sons, Bradley Borchelt and Ryan (Deb) Borchelt; grandchildren, Meagan Borchelt, Matthew Borchelt, Katlyn Borchelt, Eli Deane, Seton Deane, Patrick Anzini, Oliver Anzini, Amelia Anzini, and Delaney Anzini; and sister, Chris (Terry) Hudson. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3425 Crescent Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825). Memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Lutheran High School Scholarship fund or Holy Cross Lutheran School Scholarship fund. Condolences may be left online at www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 27, 2019