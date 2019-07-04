SUSAN IRENE NOLAN, 80, formerly of Fort Wayne, died on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Born Oct. 25, 1938, in Oak Park, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Leah Smith. Sue graduated from Gary Lew Wallace High School in 1956, and Indiana University in 1960, where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. On June 24, 1961, she married the love of her life, David A. Nolan, who preceded her in death after 52 years of marriage. With their three children, they moved to Fort Wayne in 1966. She was a lifelong Cubs fan, avid golfer with a hole-in-one, and music aficionado. "Most of all she was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother." Surviving are her daughters, Jane (Jeff) Cordill and Nancy (Tim) Smith; son, David (Kelly) Nolan; and 12 grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ron. A Memorial Gathering is from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Private graveside services will take place in Catholic Cemetery. "The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days." Memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society. To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 4, 2019