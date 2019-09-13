SUSAN "SUZY" KAY SCHAFER, 69, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in her home. She was a mother, grandmother and sister. Born July 15, 1950, she was a daughter of Richard and Maxine Schafer. She was the older sister of Steve Schafer (deceased), Carol Laughlin of Fort Wayne and Jan Schafer of Cincinnati, Ohio, and a dedicated mother to two children and two grandchildren. She was always known for her love of chocolate, Elvis, history, butterflies, and most notably her pets. Suzy is survived by her children, Melinda (Mindy) Baldwin of Fort Wayne and Joshua (Stephanie) Baldwin of Columbus, Ohio; and grandchildren Christian Rudolph and Maddison Smith, both of Fort Wayne. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Dick Cameron; and her brother. Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2304 Lower Huntington Road, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in her name be directed to http://www.allencountyspca.org. Arrangements by the Tom Mungovan Funeral Home 2221 S. Calhoun St.. To send tributes online visit tommungovanfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 13, 2019