SUSAN M. PROWANT, 82, of Fort Wayne, Ind. passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, peacefully with family by her side. Born Dec. 23, 1936 in Fort Wayne, she was the eldest child of the late Paul and Ethel (Jauch) Berghoff. Susan attended St. Mary's Catholic Grade School and Central Catholic High School, graduating in 1954. She was a lifetime, card-carrying member of the Central Catholic alumni association. Graduating in 1957, Susan attended and made lifelong friends at the St. Joseph School of Nursing. For the next 40 years, she was employed at the St. Joseph Hospital Labor and Delivery department, helping deliver and occasionally catching, babies and babies of babies. In addition to her role as a nurse, Susan also spent 24 years teaching soon-to-be parents what to expect during labor and delivery. Susan was a supporter of Allen County Right to Life. Susan was a dedicated member of the Our Lady of Good Hope choir and Northern Notes. As a member of The Northern Notes female vocal ensemble for over 40 years, Susan was always on the move, visiting and singing at hundreds of nursing homes. Additionally, Susan also assisted with choreography and costuming for the group, while also spending her time sorting and filing the music, and taking on the role of group historian. Susan spent her life in Fort Wayne and is proud of her Berghoff family history. She enjoyed reunions and catching up with friends and family at events. Susan loved her family and was instrumental in the Berghoff 100 Year Family Reunion held in Chicago at the Berghoff Restaurant. "As the primary genealogist in the family and publisher of several genealogy books, Susan could tell you not just where you came from, but also "who" you came from in the long list of Berghoff ancestors." Susan was a member of the Allen County Genealogical Society of Indiana. Along with her husband Chuck, Susan was a collector of memorabilia, including Berghoff beer, Hoff Brau beer, Rub-No-More Soap, and other local family products. Despite having an autoimmune disease that damaged her liver, Susan lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed taking cross country trips with family, including visits to Branson and Disney World with her mother as well as trips with her grandchildren to New York. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren locally on weekend outings, going to the library, museums, festivals, and Indiana Beach. "If her grandchildren were unavailable, you may find her packing nieces, nephews, and godchildren in her van for these trips. Shoutout to the "backseat buddies", Audra and Matt, and her adopted grandchild, Alyssa." She is survived by her children, Julie (Jerry) Yoder of Leo, Ind., Pete (Denise) Prowant of Fort Wayne, Ind., Amy Sue (Randy) Slentz of Leo, Ind., and Andy Prowant (Grace Loudin) of Columbus, Ind.; grandchildren, Sarah (Brad) Spenn, Erin and Will Yoder, Nate and Elliot Muri, Kyle (Kelli Neumann), Karly (Kyler Hudson), and Kadie Slentz, and Jessica and Paige Prowant; sister, Paula (Ernie) Martin of Hughsonville, N.Y.; brothers, Mike (Jan) Berghoff of Columbia City, Ind., and Herman (Patty) Berghoff of Fort Wayne, Ind.; sister-in-law, Ruth Berghoff of Morgan Hill, Calif.; numerous godchildren, nieces, and nephews. Susan was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles (Chuck) F. Prowant; and her brother, Tom A. Berghoff. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, 7215 St. Joe Rd., with calling one hour prior. Immediately following the Mass, a celebration of life will be held at Our Lady of Good Hope; "all are invited to join us for food, drink, and reminiscing." Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, with Rosary at 3:30 p.m. (public invited) at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. "Special thank you to Alice, the Canterbury nurses, Pastor LaRay, CNAs, QMAs, and housekeeping staff on 500 whose care, kindness, prayers, and songs were appreciated and loved by Susan and her family; additional thanks to the Premier Hospice team." In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Francis Nursing Scholarship Fund or Allen County Right to Life. To sign the online guestbook visit



