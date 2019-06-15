SUSAN M. PROWANT

Obituary
PROWANT, SUSAN M.: Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, 7215 St. Joe Road, with calling one hour prior. Immediately following the Mass, a celebration of life will be held at Our Lady of Good Hope. (All are invited to join the family for food, drink, and reminiscing). Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with Rosary at 3:30 p.m. (public invited).
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from June 15 to June 17, 2019
