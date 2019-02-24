SUSAN MARIE ASSELIN, 67, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. Born July 6, 1951 in Bay City, Mich., she was a daughter of the late Edward and Leota Studniarz. Sue loved the Lord Jesus Christ and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Christ Our Treasure Fellowship. Sue enjoyed camping, shopping, and being with family and friends. Susan is survived by her husband of 40 years, Rick Asselin; sons, Matt Asselin and Marc (Monica) Asselin; granddaughters, Lillian and Anah Asselin; siblings, Sharon (Joseph) Lore, Robert (Linda) Studniarz and David Studniarz; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Shirley Studniarz, Darlene Little, Marilyn Kaczorowski, and James Studniarz; and nephew, Jed Studniarz. A Celebration of Life is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with memorial visitation three hours prior. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, Northeast Indiana Cancer Services, or Christ Our Treasure Fellowship. www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
