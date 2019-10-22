SUSAN MARIE DOWNEY, 76, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Born Feb. 10, 1943, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late George W. Townsend Sr. and Margaret Sue Beck Townsend. Susan graduated from Elmhurst High School in 1962 and earned her Bachelor's in English from Purdue University in 1965. She taught English in Peru, Ind., and Lakewood, Ohio, and worked at Plante Moran, an accounting firm in East Lansing, Mich. Her passion in life was genealogy research. She traced her family history back to the 1500s, also proving that one of her ancestors fought in the American Revolution. She also enjoyed doting upon her children, until she could begin doting on her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Charles H. Downey of Fort Wayne; children, David (Kelly) Downey of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Charles (EV) Downey of Washington, D.C.; brothers, George Jr. "Joe" and Richard W. Townsend, both of Fort Wayne; sister, Nancy E. Townsend of Rincon, Ga.; and grandchildren, Margaret, Justin, Eloise, and Charles. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Thursday Oct. 24, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN, 46804), with calling two hours prior. Preferred memorials to the Allen County Genealogical Society of Indiana, PO Box 12003, Fort Wayne, IN 46862 or ACGSI.org.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 22, 2019