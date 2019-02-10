Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUSAN MARIE "SUSIE" JAKOVLJEVIC. View Sign

SUSAN MARIE "SUSIE" JAKOVLJEVIC, 48, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. "They say live your life to the fullest, Susie did that". Susie was born in Fort Wayne, the daughter of the late Robert Klopfenstein and Marie Collins. She graduated from North Side High School class of 1989. She earned her bachelors degree in marketing from Indiana University as well as a Graduate Certificate in Public Management from Indiana University. She was an office manager and market analyst. She enjoyed being at the lakes, boating, being out with her friends, and spending time with her dogs. Surviving are her husband, Aleksandar "Aleks" Jakovljevic; nephew, B.J. (Amber) Klopfenstein; niece, Jennie (Pedro) Durand; great nieces, Arly Durand and Saryss Klopfenstein; great-nephews, Pierre Durand and Madrox Klopfenstein. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robin Klopfenstein. Service is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling from 4 p.m. until the service. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.



6557 N Clinton Street

Fort Wayne , IN 46825

