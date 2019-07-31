SUSAN SPENCE COLE, 66, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Newburgh, Ind., passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. Surviving are her husband of 44 years, Robert Cole; daughters, Meg (Brian) Miller of Fort Wayne, and Emily Rabel of Albuquerque, New Mexico; mother, Marjorie (Loudermilk) Spence of Fort Wayne, formerly of Plainfield, Ind.; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, James Spence. Funeral service is noon Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Concordia Cemetery Gardens Chapel, 5300 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling beginning at 11 a.m. until time of service. The Rev. Joseph Cunningham officiating. Burial will be in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the National Humane Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 31, 2019