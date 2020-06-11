SUSANN ROUSSEAU McCOMB, 86, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. Born Feb. 17, 1934, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late James H. and Esther E. (Dullaghan) Rousseau. She graduated from North Side High School and attended flight school at Smith Field. When living in Fort Wayne, Susann was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, President of the Fort Wayne Women's Club and member of the Cameo Women's Club, Fort Wayne Follies, TTT Soroity, and La Sertoma Women's Club and a member of the Sarasota Seahorse Club, Sarasota, Fla. Her life's passion was spending time with her family. As a child, she enjoyed fishing with her father and traveling the country with her parents. She continued her love of traveling into her adult life, with her life partner Joe. She enjoyed gardening, hosting get togethers, and spending time at Lake James. Raising her Pomeranians April, Misty, and Angel brought her much joy. She is survived by her life partner, Joseph Leone; children, DeAnn McComb (Joe Allen) and Mark (Ann) McComb; grandchildren, Alfred Brooke, Tobitha Nahrwold, Grant McComb, Kathryn (Josiah) Kelly, and Jasmine Floyd; 10 great-grandchildren, and many cousins and friends. Private services will be held at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave. Burial will be in Lindenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bradenton, Fla., Tidewell Hospice House. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 11, 2020.