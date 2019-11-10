SUSANNE "SUSIE" DREW, 78, of Fort Wayne, passed on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Born May 13, 1941, in Angola, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Orlis W. and Lena L. (Fire ovid) Fisher. Susie was a hairdresser for over 45 years, but her passions included cooking, gardening, watching NBA and Purdue sports, and needlepoint. Susie's greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren. Susie is survived by her husband of 50 years, Stephen D.; daughter, Amy (Joshua) Harley; grandchildren, Kaitlyn (the artist) and Emily (the ballerina); and sister, Connie L. Fisher. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Richard L. Fisher; and sisters, Nancy J. Pinault and Kathy L. Fahlsing. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 2305 Goshen Road, Fort Wayne, with a gathering from noon to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or St. Matthew's Food Bank.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 10, 2019