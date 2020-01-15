SUSIE MAE "BOOCHIE" TAYLOR, 82, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Born May 5, 1937, in Uniontown, Ala., she was a daughter of the late Willie Taylor and Rosilene Lang horne- Taylor. She graduated from Perry County High in Uniontown, Ala. Susie was a chartered member of the Come as You Are Community Church. She loved going to church, gardening, and cooking. Susie is survived by her sons, Phillip and George Taylor; grandchildren, Aleshia Taylor - Hayes, Terrence, Rosilene, Clarisea, Kelsey, and Haley Taylor; great-grandchildren, Tiasha Taylor, Jordan Howard, and Chance Semons; and sisters, Willie Mae Collins and Hattie Bea Underwood. Also preceding her in passing was her brother, Phillip Turner. Funeral service is noon Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Come as You Are Community Church, 7910 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation two hours prior. Contributions in "Boochie's" memory may be made to Come as You Are Community Church, 7910 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne IN 46816. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Taylor family may be shared at https://www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 15, 2020