SUZANNA SCHMUCKER, 43, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, in Fort Wayne. Born Sept. 28, 1976, in Milverton Ontario Canada. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. Suzanna is survived by her husband, Benjamin Schmucker; children, Matthew Schmucker and his friend Anna Mae Eicher, Elizabeth Schmucker, Benjamin Schmuck er, Jonathan Schmucker, Micheal Schmucker, and Kathryn Schmucker, all of St. Joe, Ind.; parents, Samuel and Eva Zehr; and siblings, Marilyn (Herb) Kuepfer, Joe (Judy) Zehr, Ed (Delilah) Zehr, Martha (Elwood) Kuepfer, Mabel (Ivan) Kuepfer, Jonathon (Shirley) Zehr, Sarah Kuepfer, Jacob (Dorothy) Zehr, Elizabeth (Josh) Schmidt, and Paul (Susan) Zehr, all of Canada, and Fanny (William) Schmucker of St. Joe, Ind. She was preceded in death by her sister, Susan Zehr; brother, John Zehr; and brother-in-law, Gerald Kuepfer. Funeral service is 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the Schmucker family home, 7950 CR 60, St. Joe (IN 46785), with Bishop James Schmucker officiating. Calling hours beginning after 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, and Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, and Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, after 1 p.m. at the home. Burial in the North County Line Cemetery, Spencerville, Ind. Funeral arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805).
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 27, 2019