SUZANNE C. FENNIG, 63, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, with several close family members present. Born on Pepperrell Air Force Base in St. John's, Newfoundland, she was a daughter of the late Carl H. and Susan C. (Carpenter) Hewitt and eventually moved to and grew up in Fort Wayne. Suzanne graduated from Bishop Luers High School. She was a member of First Assembly of God church and enjoyed singing in the choir there. Suzanne lived a life of love and laughter as a devoted wife, amazingly loving mother, eager and ever caring grandmother, and thoughtful friend. She had many diverse interests, and served as a candy striper at Huntington Hospital, a Girl Scout troop leader, as well as working in various medical and clerical business positions outside of the home she created. She was both mom and grandma, and could make any of her children laugh with her kind hearted personality. She was well known for her cheerful and warm demeanor and unabashed sense of humor and ability to make others laugh. She was a "second mom" to many of her children's friends. Surviving are her husband of 39 years, David V. Fennig of Fort Wayne; children, Alicia S. Fennig of Fort Wayne, Peter D. Fennig of Fort Wayne and Laura E. (Ryan) Shambarger of Fort Wayne; sister, Deborah D. (Mark) Crain of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Isaac David, Nora, Audrey, and Orvin; and nieces, nephews, and many cousins, aunts and uncles. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be given to the family c/o David Fennig. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home

