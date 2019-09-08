SUZANNE C. FOOTE (1933 - 2019)
Obituary
SUZANNE C. FOOTE, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at her residence. Born July 1, 1933 in Huntington, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Maurice Kitchcart and Adaline (Howley) Rammel. She was a homemaker who spent her life caring for her family. Surviving are her sons, Gregory A. Foote of Fort Wayne, Michael J. Foote of New Paris, Ind., and Timothy R. Foote of New Haven; daughter, Laura S. Foote-Leedy of Huntington; and seven grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Foote. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at D. O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Avenue, with visitation one hour prior. Memorials to the Allen County Public Library.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 8, 2019
