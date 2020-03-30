SUZANNE ELIZABETH (URBINE) CSEREP, 81, of Fort Wayne, set with the sun on Friday, March 27, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones and family members. She rose with the sun on June 6, 1938. Due to the Coronavirus Crisis, there will be no service or visitation at this time. A Memorial Service for Suzanne will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. For full obituary and online condolences visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 30, 2020