SUZANNE M. "SUZY" BEARD, 70, of Fort Wayne, died Monday, March 18, 2019. Born Sept. 25, 1948, in Fort Wayne, Suzy was the daughter of the late George and Edna Piepen brink. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. She received her Associates degree in dental hygiene and later received her Bachelor's in education with honors. Suzy then pursued a career as a dental hygienist for 46 years and volunteered and worked with the Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic for over 25 years. In addition to her career and raising her family, her life's mission was helping the less fortunate. She lived by two guiding principles, "Love God first and love thy neighbor". Through her work with Miss Virginia's Mission House where she volunteered for over 35 years, she lead the annual Holiday Turkey Dinner drive and started Miss Virginia Gardens. She was also a dedicated volunteer to St. Martins Health Care Services and the Euell Wilson Community Center. While most of her service was done in Allen County, she also traveled to Honduras to provide dental services and to New Orleans in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. She received the Unsung Hero Award from Tower Bank in 2004 and served on the board of the Franciscan Center. Regardless of what or where, she strived to meet the needs of the needy. Everything Suzy did in life she did with an a passion and energy that inspired all around her. Suzy is survived by her husband of 48 years, William Beard; mother-in-law, Alice C. Beard of Fort Wayne; children, Christopher M. Beard of San Francisco, Calif., Erin L. (Hazen IV) Kreis and Kelly S. (Seth) Arensten, both of Fairfax, Calif.; grandsons, Hazen V, Holden, Vander and Nash; brothers, David Piepenbrink of Dunnellon, Fla., and Jim D. (Susie Boggan) Piepenbrink of Fremont, Ind.; and sisters, Carolyn (Thomas) Alter of Dunnellon, Fla., and Mary L. (Terry) Harkenrider of Fort Wayne. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be at a later date, in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Euell A. Wilson Community Center 1512 Oxford St. Fort Wayne, IN or Miss Virginia's Mission House, 1312 S. Hanna St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802. To sign the online guestbook, visit



