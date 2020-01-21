SUZANNE M. COE-OWEN, 56, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. She loved Evangelist Joyce Meyer, and serving the Lord. She was kind, caring, and giving of herself to others. Her grandchildren were the love of her life. Surviving are her mother, Joyce (L.B.) Myers; children, Kenneth Berner, David (Missy) Taylor and Jamie Taylor; stepchildren, Jackie Botteron and Paula Botteron; grandchildren, Austin, Joey, Briahna, Branton, Breighlyn, Bentleigh, Jalynn, Jordan, and Keeali; and multiple stepgrandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, JR Owen; father, Merl Coe; and brothers, John David and Dwight Edward Coe. Service is noon Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells St., with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. Burial in Avilla Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Riley Children's Hospital- Indianapolis or Pathway Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 21, 2020