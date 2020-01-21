SUZANNE M. COE-OWEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUZANNE M. COE-OWEN.
Service Information
C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home
1327 North Wells Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-422-4232
Obituary
Send Flowers

SUZANNE M. COE-OWEN, 56, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. She loved Evangelist Joyce Meyer, and serving the Lord. She was kind, caring, and giving of herself to others. Her grandchildren were the love of her life. Surviving are her mother, Joyce (L.B.) Myers; children, Kenneth Berner, David (Missy) Taylor and Jamie Taylor; stepchildren, Jackie Botteron and Paula Botteron; grandchildren, Austin, Joey, Briahna, Branton, Breighlyn, Bentleigh, Jalynn, Jordan, and Keeali; and multiple stepgrandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, JR Owen; father, Merl Coe; and brothers, John David and Dwight Edward Coe. Service is noon Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells St., with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. Burial in Avilla Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Riley Children's Hospital- Indianapolis or Pathway Church.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Fort Wayne, IN   (260) 422-4232
funeral home direction icon