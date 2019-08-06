Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUZANNE MARY SCHAAB. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SUZANNE MARY SCHAAB, 77, of Swansboro, N.C., passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She grew up in Fort Wayne, and spent the last 15 years in Swans-boro, N.C. Suzanne was a daughter of the late Arthur Jacob and Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Smith. Sue graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1960. She was a member of St. Mildred's Catholic Church in Swansboro, N.C., a smashing tile player and was an avid yogi. She enjoyed reading, walking on the beach, wine with friends, but most of all she loved being a mother and grandmother. She was joined in death by her loving husband, David M. Schaab, of Swansboro, N.C. She is survived by her son, Ron Schaab; daughters, Sandra Schaab, and Heather (Nick) Payne; and sons, Jon Schaab, Ben (Sheila) Schaab and Jay (Diane) Schaab; 15 beautiful grandchildren; four even more beautiful great-grandchildren; and siblings, Brenda (Randy) Rowe, Kathy Smith, and Thomas Smith. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at St. Jude's Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, Fort Wayne, (IN 46805), with calling one hour prior. Memorials may be made to the in Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit



SUZANNE MARY SCHAAB, 77, of Swansboro, N.C., passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She grew up in Fort Wayne, and spent the last 15 years in Swans-boro, N.C. Suzanne was a daughter of the late Arthur Jacob and Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Smith. Sue graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1960. She was a member of St. Mildred's Catholic Church in Swansboro, N.C., a smashing tile player and was an avid yogi. She enjoyed reading, walking on the beach, wine with friends, but most of all she loved being a mother and grandmother. She was joined in death by her loving husband, David M. Schaab, of Swansboro, N.C. She is survived by her son, Ron Schaab; daughters, Sandra Schaab, and Heather (Nick) Payne; and sons, Jon Schaab, Ben (Sheila) Schaab and Jay (Diane) Schaab; 15 beautiful grandchildren; four even more beautiful great-grandchildren; and siblings, Brenda (Randy) Rowe, Kathy Smith, and Thomas Smith. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at St. Jude's Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, Fort Wayne, (IN 46805), with calling one hour prior. Memorials may be made to the in Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.