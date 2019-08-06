SUZANNE MARY SCHAAB, 77, of Swansboro, N.C., passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She grew up in Fort Wayne, and spent the last 15 years in Swans-boro, N.C. Suzanne was a daughter of the late Arthur Jacob and Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Smith. Sue graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1960. She was a member of St. Mildred's Catholic Church in Swansboro, N.C., a smashing tile player and was an avid yogi. She enjoyed reading, walking on the beach, wine with friends, but most of all she loved being a mother and grandmother. She was joined in death by her loving husband, David M. Schaab, of Swansboro, N.C. She is survived by her son, Ron Schaab; daughters, Sandra Schaab, and Heather (Nick) Payne; and sons, Jon Schaab, Ben (Sheila) Schaab and Jay (Diane) Schaab; 15 beautiful grandchildren; four even more beautiful great-grandchildren; and siblings, Brenda (Randy) Rowe, Kathy Smith, and Thomas Smith. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at St. Jude's Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, Fort Wayne, (IN 46805), with calling one hour prior. Memorials may be made to the in Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 6, 2019