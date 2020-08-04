SUZZANNE M. SHIE, 75, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born on Oct. 16, 1965 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Mary (Devill -ers) King. She married Richard Shie; and he survives. Suzzanne worked as a billing supervisor for Aging and In Home Services for 25 years, until her retirement. Suzzanne was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Leo Lodge 278. She loved to read and watch soap operas. Above all else she enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling. Surviving are her children, Wesley R.J. Shie, Wendy (Larry) Kammeyer, and Whitney (Tim) Derrow; grandchildren, Jacob and Zachary Shie, Laurena and Hayden Kammeyer, and Isabella Bravo; and siblings, Nancy Brannon, Richard (Patty) King, and Mary King. Suzzanne was also preceded in death by her brother, Roy T. King; and sister, Linda L. Greene. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Leo Memorial Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.