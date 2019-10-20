Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SYDNEY TREEN ALMOND. View Sign Service Information Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home 6424 Winchester Road Fort Wayne , IN 46819 (260)-424-1525 Send Flowers Obituary

SYDNEY TREEN ALMOND, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at her home. Born Feb. 5, 1937, in Hyannis, Mass., she was one of five children and a daughter of the late Hilda and Sidney Savage. Sydney grew up in Hyannis and graduated from Barnstable High School. She married Richard Almond on Feb. 2, 1957, in Hyannis, Mass., they were married for 62 years. Richard and Sydney joyfully celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with friends and family in 2007. During their life together and with their growing family, they lived in a number of cities and states before settling in Fort Wayne in 1973. Sydney loved spending time with her family. After raising five children, Sydney worked at the Fort Wayne Neurological Center for over 30 years as an administrative assistant well into her seventies enjoying many friendships. She enjoyed visiting the beach in Hyannis or Sarasota, Fla., and loved gardening in the backyard. She never missed a grandchild's high school graduation and always looked forward to the next family event. She and Richard have five children, Nelson (Laura) Almond of Findlay, Ohio, James (Rosemary) Almond of Lafayette, Ind., Charles Almond of Fort Wayne, Christopher Almond of Butler Ind., and Beth (Peter) Fisher of Loveland, Ohio. She was delighted to have nine grandchildren, James (Nicole) Almond, Brian Almond, Alicia (Joshua) Kempton, Joanne (Derek) Escalante, Thomas Almond, Nelson Almond, Sydney Fisher, Emily Fisher, and Caroline Fisher. She treasured three great- grandchildren, Brody, Payson and Blake Almond. She is also survived by her sister, Betsy Burke of Destin, Fla. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Charlotte Bourne and Nancy Fenton; and brother, Howard Savage. A gathering of family and friends is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne. Inurnment will be at Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial gifts and donations in Sydney's honor may be directed to Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana or Visiting Nurse of Fort Wayne. Condolences may be left online at



